Kiki no Iinazuke announced, the new manga series by Miki Yoshikawa

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Miki Yoshikawa has officially announced on Twitter that it is ready to launch an interesting new manga called Kakko no Iinazuke (Kakkō's Fiance), paper production that according to what has been declared will see the light in the ninth issue of the Weekly Shonen Magazine of Kodansha, expected for January 29, 2020.

As revealed, the manga was initially born as one of three one-shot works always published in Weekly Shonen Magazine earlier this year. Fans, after seeing the three works, could then vote for their favorite to determine which of the three would become a real all-round manga. Yoshikawa had also stated earlier this week that his new series would be launched in 2020.

In case you don't know him, Yoshikawa debuted with his Glory Days manga in 2003, to then work later – albeit for a limited period of time – as an assistant for Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail). The man then launched his one-shot manga Yankee-kun to Megane-chan, a work that later became a complete series which also inspired a live-action television series released in 2010 in Japan. The mangaka also dedicated itself to Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches, the manga series that ended in February 2017.