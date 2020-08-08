Entertainment

Kiki, Home Delivery: Available a necklace of clothes of the protagonist of the anime

August 8, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In recent months, Kiki, Home Delivery has been added to the Netflix catalog. The Studio Ghibli film therefore decided to help all fans intent on creating cosplay dedicated to the protagonist, creating a new series of dresses.

At the bottom of the news you will find an image showing the dress present in two different colors, the dark blue version with the image of the broom called "Witch's Essentials"and the beige one entitled"Bread Wreath". Both are reproductions of the clothes worn by Kiki in the feature film, helping a lot cosplayers who want to try their hand at recreating the look of the protagonist of the film released in Japanese cinemas in 1989. The two versions are available in the online shop of the chain of shops Donguri-Sora and will be sold at a price of 7480 yen, which is about 60 €.

READ:  ONE PIECE: Tokyo Tower attractions surrender to Covid, permanently closed

We are sure that in the coming months there will also be other garments inspired by those worn by the protagonists of the works of Hayao Miyazaki, who have quickly become some of the most loved characters by Japanese animation fans. In the meantime, the date for the reopening of the museum dedicated to Kiki, Home Delivery and other works by Studio Ghibli, which was closed on February 25th due to the Coronavirus emergency.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.