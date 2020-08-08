Kiki, Home Delivery: Available a necklace of clothes of the protagonist of the anime

Share it:

In recent months, Kiki, Home Delivery has been added to the Netflix catalog. The Studio Ghibli film therefore decided to help all fans intent on creating cosplay dedicated to the protagonist, creating a new series of dresses.

At the bottom of the news you will find an image showing the dress present in two different colors, the dark blue version with the image of the broom called "Witch's Essentials"and the beige one entitled"Bread Wreath". Both are reproductions of the clothes worn by Kiki in the feature film, helping a lot cosplayers who want to try their hand at recreating the look of the protagonist of the film released in Japanese cinemas in 1989. The two versions are available in the online shop of the chain of shops Donguri-Sora and will be sold at a price of 7480 yen, which is about 60 €.

We are sure that in the coming months there will also be other garments inspired by those worn by the protagonists of the works of Hayao Miyazaki, who have quickly become some of the most loved characters by Japanese animation fans. In the meantime, the date for the reopening of the museum dedicated to Kiki, Home Delivery and other works by Studio Ghibli, which was closed on February 25th due to the Coronavirus emergency.