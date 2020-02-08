Kiki, Home Delivery: a little witch mirror of a generation

Share it:

Kiki – Home delivery was born in a very particular context in the history of Studio Ghibli. Thanks to a gradual production effort, in 1988, both co-founders of the animation studio had landed in Japanese cinemas with a new film. Isao Takahata had presented the moving and touching to the public The tomb of the fireflies, while Hayao Miyazaki had proposed what, even today, is one of the most tender feature films of the Ghibli production: My neighbor Totoro.

Although excellent and appreciated by critics, the two animated feature films had not met with great commercial success, a circumstance that had made the future of Studio Ghibli is uncertain. In this condition of general doubt and instability, the director Hayao Miyazaki stood at the reins of a new project; Kiki- Home delivery, destined to land in Japanese cinemas in the summer of 1989.

The birth of the little witch: the inspirations of Miyazaki

The witch of the Ghibli house was not born as a character on the big screen, but as the protagonist of a paper adventure. The inspiration for the feature film stems from a namesake children's book, signed by the Japanese writer Eiko Kadono. The film, however, does not represent a faithful re-presentation, but rather a free adaptation. In fact, Miyazaki took several freedoms in transposing the story of the very young Kiki on the screen, effectively giving rise to a rather autonomous production.

The director's desire to modify some aspects of the plot was mainly the author's will to create a work that could reflect the uncertainties present in the Japanese society of the time. Always attentive to political and social changes in the surrounding worldMiyazaki felt the need to recount the difficulties encountered by young adults in becoming completely autonomous and starting their own life path.

"Once, – told the director about the work done on Kiki – Home delivery – the protagonists of the children's stories gained economic independence, which then also corresponded to spiritual independence, after overcoming various difficulties. In today's society, however, where everyone can earn money by switching from one temporary job to another, there is no correspondence between financial and inner independence".

The perception of difficulties experienced by the new Japanese generations in finding her place in the world she was well known to Miyazaki, by virtue of her relationships with the professionals who had collaborated over time in the making of the Ghibli feature films. An influence he considered essential in shaping what would become the fifth film to bear his signature as a director. In an interview dated 2011, the author reiterated that he had been inspired by the struggle of young designers to find work. "It's not just about making a living, everyone can do it. – Miyazaki continued on that occasion – It's about living your own life: how do you affirm your individuality in this world? I think this was what worried us all when we made that movie. And I think if we made that feature today, it would end up being different".

Based on these reflections, essential to contextualize the birth of the film Ghibli, the author chose to tell the story transition from youth to adulthood, embodying the feelings of an entire generation in the character of little Kiki. A will that pushed Miyazaki to modify the tones of the narration painted by Eiko Kadono in his novel in a rather significant way, accentuating the difficulties faced by the 13-year-old witch.

A training trip: how do you become an adult?

Kiki's journey begins suddenly: optimistic and confident, the young woman is eager to leave for her year of apprenticeship. A traditional rite of passage, which each witch had to accomplish in order to be recognized as an equal by the rest of her community. After turning thirteen years of age, spend a year away from home to prove himself independent it is what marks the beginning of the life of a true expert in the art of magic.

Lying thoughtfully on a large lawn near the family home, Kiki is listening to a portable radio: the weather forecast indicates full moon and clear weather for the next nights. The opportunity is unmissable and, in a few hours, the girl has already packed up and said goodbye to the whole family to hover in flight riding her broom in the direction of an adventure that, she is sure, will be bright and exciting.

Accompanied by her trusty black cat Jiji, Kiki spotted the beautiful girl in a short time city ​​of Koriko. Partly San Francisco, part European capital, the latter is an enchanting place: an intricate maze of narrow streets and alleys wind through the pastel-colored buildings, on which a large clock tower watches. At the foot of the city, the soothing vastness of a sea swept by gentle waves. For the little witch, it is love at first sight: this will be her destination!

However, Kiki will quickly understand that moving to a big city where nothing and nobody is familiar to you will not be an easy task. Juggling carelessly with the broom on the busy streets of Koriko is a first source of trouble: the witch's reckless aerial acrobatics will attract the attentions of a diligent traffic policeman, determined to fine the girl.

Furthermore, the inhabitants of the city do not seem to be as affable as the members of the community in which they grew up. Very soon, Kiki's bright hopes are subtly transformed into dark doubts: Will she really be able to get away on her own, away from home for a whole year? Mrs. Osono, owner of a bakery, Kiki ends the first day in Koriko by falling asleep in a dark, bare and dusty room, wondering about her future. The new day brings an equally new determination: magic does not offer you great advantages, if not the ability to know how to fly riding his broom. The girl therefore decides to make the latter its trademark, starting ahome delivery business, which can be completed quickly thanks to its trusted means of transport. Thus began a series of more or less daily adventures. As already in My neighbor Totoro, the story told by Miyazaki does not need villains or dark threats: the real obstacle for the affirmation of the young woman will instead be the normal fears and uncertainties that accompany adolescence and the beginning of a new life in a place away from home .

Kiki slowly manages to make a clientele and some friends, in particular the young Tombo, a passionate Koriko boy, in full Miyazaki tradition, on the fly and at any variety of aircraft. At some point, however, distrust and a sense of loneliness will prevail. Uncertainties and doubts will cause her to lose confidence in herself, leading to an unpredictable consequence: the loss of magic powersthe!

Given the origins of the film, it is difficult not to find in this particular event a parallelism with real life, in which the difficulties in personal affirmation can push individuals to believe they have no talent, denying their skills even when these are evident and evident … just like Kiki's ability to fly.

To the rescue of the young woman Fortunately the inhabitants of Koriko will arrive with whom, almost without realizing it, the girl had tied up in the early days following the move to the city. Among these, it stands out the painter Ursula, which will help you to open your eyes to the true meaning of your year of apprenticeship, necessary to get to know yourself, your talents, dreams and desires better.

The final push to find the desire to look to the future with courage will be the young Tombo: aboard an airship flying over the skies of the maritime city, the latter will suddenly find himself in danger of life when the giant aircraft is hit by a failure. To help the boy, Kiki will be able to get rid of the weight of those fears previously so unknown and finally fly again: magical powers found and understood the importance of opening up to a universe of new friends, the adventures of the little witch end with a happy ending that leads to the continuation of her apprenticeship with renewed commitment and enthusiasm.