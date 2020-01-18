Kieran Culkin (yes, Macaulay's brother) is our favorite of the Succession TV series

Share it:

If you love intrigues, betrayals and family sagas politically uncorrect you will have already devoured the two seasons of the tv series Succession (HBO and Italy Now TV) which has also triumphed at the Golden Globe 2020 by overcoming the competition with other drama. And if you've seen Succession, surely you will have noticed Roman Roy, the disgruntled son of the media tycoon Logan, played by an enlightened one Kieran Culkin. Who is it Kieran Culkin? Much of his history and biography are already in his surname: his brother Macauley Culkin he is the most famous baby actor of the last 30 years thanks to the saga Mom I missed the plane and actually his whole family is part of the show biz: seven brothers (one of which, dakotatragically disappeared in 2008 due to an accident) actors and artists who tasted planetary success when they were just kids.

Kieran Culkin first with Fargo and now in the cult series Succession he took his revenge at 30: everyone likes it because his comic verve is perfect for his character, an ignoble father's son who does not want to work, he spends all his time saying the wrong thing and ruining the boards of elder brother Kendall. In reality, however, you have already seen Kieran in one of the infinite replicas (we bet you watch it at least once a year!) Of Mom I missed the plane: played Fuller, Kevin's cousin.

Kieran and his brother Macauley in 1991, at the height of success for the film Mom I missed the plane. Ron GalellaGetty Images

Today Macauley Culkin, crushed by the fame of a former child prodigy and by a life made of excesses and complications, has given up acting. To keep up the name of the Culkin, however, Kieran thinks about it: we bet that after seeing Succession will he also become your favorite character?

Kieran Culkin, who is the protagonist of the tv series Succession

Kieran Culkin today at the HBO party to celebrate the Golden Globe 2020. Morgan LiebermanGetty Images

Kieran Culkin today he is a successful actor, but his biography, just like that of his 6 brothers, is not easy at all: he begins with the obsession of Kit Culkin (father of the clan), for the world of entertainment and ends with the removal of all his children from a master father who had insisted on letting all his children, some of them very young, enter the Hollywood meat grinder. Of those nineties made of money in piles (Macauley came to earn millions of dollars, a real record for a baby actor) the Culkin brothers do not have a good memory: on the agenda there were fights and quarrels to have access to the stellar heritage of the children and also the divorce of the parents which led to the famous court case in which Macauley asked for full control of his belongings.

Macauley Culkin came to hate the fame that had not yet turned 15 and in fact he gave up his career almost immediately. Kieran Culkin in some interviews said several times that he hated that period and that only over the years has he learned to manage the consequences of success with clarity.

Kieran and Macauley in 2001. Theo WargoGetty Images

Kieran Culkin has been an actor for 29 years (he is now 36) and today he is one of the most appreciated celebs for his stage presence, his open ways of doing, of one who does not pull at all. He has a good relationship with the brothers (Rory and Quinn Culkin are also actors) and has also stopped with the hectic life of the ex-baby actor who does not know how to manage fame and sends everything in the air making wrong choices.

Kieran Culkin is married to Jazz Charton since 2013 and today he is happy and balanced. The times of the gold rush of the father manager who tried to make the most of the career of his seven children, all crushed since the weight of success since childhood, are long gone.

In Succession it shines: his Roman Roy has blossomed, unpleasant and cruel but, after all, nice. He says he did not prepare for the part at all because he immediately understood the spirit of his character, so much so that we seem to understand that he is not so different at least from the point of view of the sense of humor. Do we bet you will love it too?

