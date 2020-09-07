Kids in Love, the review of the film with Cara Delevingne on Prime Video

Share it:

Telling the young people of today, as well as those of yesterday, it is never a simple undertaking, with multiple risks on the horizon.

Either one expires in a paternalistic gaze that detaches itself from the actual reality of things or one compromises in the sentimental texture of the story, often tending to forcing that simplify the happy ending of the prolific romantic themed comedies. Kids in Love would perhaps like to disturb an almost homonymous cult from the title as the Kids (1995) by Larry Clark and Harmony Korine, although the love present in the title marks a clear departure from much more dramatic and complex atmospheres.

Yet in the ninety, scarce, minutes of viewing, together with various naiveties, however forgivable to a first work – the film marks the debut behind the camera of Englishman Chris Foggin – there are some glimpses of lucidity that offer a partially sincere portrait of a hypothetical coming-of-age of a modern teenager.

All this being able to count on a young and fresh cast where they stand out, in roles of different thickness, the female presences of Alma Jodorowsky and Cara Delevingne.

The friend rule

The story stars young Jack, a boy who after graduating from high school decided to take himself a gap year to understand what you really want to do in your life.

One day, while he is handing out flyers in the company of his best friend, he arms himself with courage and decides to introduce himself to the beautiful Evelyn, the girl of his dreams.

Although she is already engaged, she invites him on a date in a pub the next night and from there a solid friendship begins between the two, which leads Jack to often spend his evenings outside his home, sleeping in a “common” house with Evelyn and her group of friends.

Jack, however, harbored other feelings for her and in the long run the situation risks becoming unbearable.

The importance of the look

What emerges most is the care for the images, filtered through a pop and modern look which is also reflected in the copious soundtrack that accompanies much of the playing time.

Presented by Draka Distribution as an exclusive premiere in the Amazon Prime Video catalog, Kids in Love suffers from the excessive use of an easy and immediate imaginary, where the colors and the notes often end up gaining space on the context and the heart of the story, but is raised through some aspects of the script that crave a marked verisimilitude, between pubs full of people and dance parties in which the characters go wild.

The young age of the director, just over thirty at the time of filming – the film is dated 2016 – must certainly have influenced the choice of locations and situations and the condescending gaze towards the troubled protagonist allows a potential empathic grip towards a large slice of spectators, who will be reflected in the joys and sorrows typical of the so-called “friend’s rule”.

Between quarrels, reconciliation and outbursts of love, a handful of ad hoc passages spoil the sought-after attempt at realism, but ultimately the coming-of-age lived by Jack and the events of that microcosm into which he entered as a loose cannon end up being fairly exciting.

Of course, the comparisons made by one of the producers with a great classic like Il laureato (1967) leave the time they find, but masterpieces like that of Mike Nichols are certainly not seen every day.