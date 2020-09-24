Kidding 2 Review: Jim Carrey enchants and excites

It is no mystery to hear about Jim Carrey like a monster of acting, not just comedy. Having fun on the one hand thanks to comedy films that have now become cult – as well as with the stand-up shows that have consecrated him to the scenes – and moving on the other thanks to a unique expressiveness, Carrey managed to create a multifaceted image of himself, impossible to imitate.

Our review of Kidding, the series airing on Sky Atlantic starting August 31, 2020, which successfully brought the Hollywood actor back to the small screen, confirmed to us that this histrionic talent manages to pass quickly and with disarming spontaneity from the register. comedian seriously, demonstrating once again an incredible professional maturity and our preview of Kidding 2 has done nothing but confirm these qualities. As Jeff Pickles, Carrey returns to tell a story at times delicate and at times painful about life, on the changes and complexity of human emotions.

The poetics of change

Kidding is the story of an extremely good man, an unstoppable dreamer, a lover of children and fantasy. A tragic event – the death of his son in a car accident – upsets his life, without however letting him abandon the joyful spirit with which he leads his own talking puppet show. The bereavement begins to make him consider the idea of ​​speaking openly to children around the world, explaining to them how traumatic life events are nothing more than a form of change. Death, a subject Jeff seems to be obsessed with in the first season, must not be silenced, but told to the little ones in simple, yet authentic language. What in the first season was just an idea – strongly opposed by Jeff’s father – comes to maturity in the second, in one of the most poetic and moving episodes of the entire series. The “Episode 3101”, the fifth of this round, almost manages to conquer its own autonomy from the rest of the show. The episode is entirely dedicated to an episode of Mr. Pickles’ show, which tackles the theme of change with his friends. The puppets witness an event they refer to as “detachment”, which destroys their homes and forces them to go elsewhere. Repairing buildings with glue is impossible, especially because the glue in question – the one we have always used – is no longer effective.

The metaphor allows Jeff to illustrate how humans also experience in everyday life often disarming forms of detachmentsuch as divorce, which cannot be remedied except with a new approach. With delicacy and sensitivity Jeff tries to give the young spectators the key to elaborate emotions and to understand also the adult relational dynamics, in a continuous cycle of change that it is not a break, but an opportunity for growth. In a world of controversy and ambiguity, Jeff’s mission encounters numerous obstacles, which however do not prevent the man from finding himself, after a first season in which the well-known Mr. Pickles now seemed to have lost his way.

A light format, for a series that has a lot to tell

Kidding is a TV series that at first sight can be misleading. Jim Carrey’s face in the preview images arouses an instinctive sympathy and the short duration of the episodes, less than thirty minutes, suggests that we are dealing with a light product. Immersing yourself in the story of Jeff Piccirillo, known by the stage name of Mr. Pickles, however, destroys the apparent light-heartedness of the format. And it is right that you do, since the intent of Kidding it is precisely that of juxtaposing contrasting emotions, to probe their depth. There is no happiness without pain, there is no evolution without drastic change. After a good first season, which saw the protagonist sink more and more into the darkness of his own pain caused by the death of his son, the second season fades the extremes, bringing Jeff to what would seem to be a path of redemption. Man matures with the passage of each episode, driven by his mistakes and by the sincere desire to do good.

Not without defects typical of every human being, Jeff continues to be genuinely interested in the protection and happiness of children, which is however impossible to achieve without incurring numerous errors. The man has hit rock bottom, resulting at the end of the first season in an extreme gesture that forces him to re-evaluate himself from many points of view, especially when his historic puppet show is also closed. The new ways found by the protagonist to be closer to the little fans, whom he affectionately called “friends”, However, they arouse a lot of controversy and they draw the resentment of some parents upon him.

Kidding returns to hide thick themes behind an apparently carefree tone. Although you don’t feel that sense of uneasiness aroused by Jeff’s slow descent into his own personal darkness, as in the very first episodes of the series, contrasts are still a central theme: that between instinct and morality, between public and private image, between fantasy and reality; Jeff embodies this ambivalence perfectly, but he is not alone, as the series returns to address the personal dramas of the secondary characters.

With this second – and unfortunately last – season, Kidding arrives at a maturation of its protagonist and support figures. Jeff’s anger and his inability to deal with the harder sides of reality are here replaced by a new awareness and a path that gradually leads to serenity.