Kid and Luffy: the rivals that are inflaming ONE PIECE fans

Ever since the anime of one piece he began to narrate the events of Wano, things became more and more crackling and with the defeat of Luffy against Kaido, we entered the second part of the arc, focusing mainly on Straw Hat and Kid, grappling with their new life inside Udon prison.

For those who had missed the previous articles, you should know that following the defeat Luffy he was locked up in the maximum security prison, where he is forced to work every day carrying heavy boulders from one point to another. Here she meets, coincidentally, another victim of the power of the King of Beasts: Eustass Kid. Since it would seem that these are the rival par excellence of our protagonist, between the two begins a real rivalry for survival, a rivalry that will lead them to overcome their limits and survive in a hostile place like Udon.

Here not only is the fact that Kid is the only and true rival of Luffy, a role that previously had not been covered by anyone, but also shows how basically the two are similar: both morally and characterfully . Obviously these latest episodes have done nothing but send rev up the fans. Who, not only madly appreciate the new design of Kid, but are inflamed by the competition that has arisen between the two, so much so that, the handcuffs of agalmatolite, in addition to inhibiting their powers, they no longer seem to have any effects, since their bodies are not affected or fatigued. What, this, which aroused the amazement of all those present in the prison.

These days social media, for example Twitter, have been invaded by enthusiastic comments of fans. At the bottom of the article we will insert some of them. But before leaving, tell us: what do you think of this rivalry between the two? How come Luffy and Kid manage to provoke each other's anger with minimal effort? Why are they similar? Let us know below in the comments.