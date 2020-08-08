Kick-Ass 2 and Jim Carrey's boycott for too much violence: the background on the film

Share it:

This evening on Mediaset 20 it airs Kick-Ass 2, the second film based on the comic of the same name written by Mark Millar and drawn by John Romita Jr. starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Chloe Grace Moretz and Jim Carrey.

After the events of the first movie, Kick-Ass and the young assassin Hit Girl try to live like two normal teenagers with their true identities of Dave and Mindy. Worried about graduation and a somewhat uncertain future, Dave joins a team of Justice Forever superheroes, and in the meantime Red Mist (back with the new name of The Mother Fuck) creates his own team to make his bitters pay. enemies.

For the occasion, we have collected for you the curiosities not to be missed about the behind the scenes of the film:

Some gods have been removed from the film bloodiest moments in comics , like the murder of some children and the rape scenes with Red Mist. When he heard about these cuts, character performer Christopher Mintz-Plasse literally said, "Oh, thank god."

Prior to its theatrical release, Jim Carrey has distanced himself from violence of the film by boycotting its promotion. Millar later said he was "delighted" by the actor's words, stating that it was like saying that "movie has too much nudity."

The phrases "Try to have fun, otherwise what's the point?" and "Yeah, you got a dog on your balls" were both improvised by Jim Carrey.

Evan Peters was unable to reprise the role of Todd Haynes due to his engagements with American Horror Story.

In Dave's room there are posters of 'American Jesus' is 'Superior', both graphic novels signed by Mark Millar.

