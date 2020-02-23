Khloé Kardashian has spoken about Tristan Thompson and this is what he has said

Share it:

The drama continues. When we already thought that the whole mess of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson was over and that each one went on with his life normally (remember that he was unfaithful to her with Kylie Jenner's best friend), we have news again. And, despite the fact that the basketball player has tried desperately and at all times to return to the ‘klan’ businesswoman, the truth is that he is only receiving negatives in response. The last? When he released a quiero love you ’, which was most unfortunate, and she replied epic. However, it seems that both have signed a truce and that She no longer holds him so much resentment, judging by the last words she has spoken.





And yes, Khloé has talked about Tristan in one of the new chapters of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’, where they do an interview for a podcast called ‘Divorce Sucks!’ which deals, as the name implies, about the ruptures of some relationships. Well, the businesswoman He has told his experience with divorced parents, he has confessed how he explained to True, his daughter, that his parents were going to separate and, most ‘heavy’, He has called Tristan ‘good person’.



Khloé Kardashian has spoken about Tristan Thompson

"I've never heard my parents speak badly about each other. True is only one year and one month old, so he doesn't really realize what's going on. But I think she knows and feels it, so I do everything I can so she doesn't notice any bad energy around her".

And now, the salseo: "I know her father is a great person, I know how much he loves her and cares about her, so I want her to be there," he said. WOW

Ok, with this it has become clear to us that Khloé is striving to maintain a good relationship and forgive his ex for the sake of his daughter. Bravo for her!