KHÉ ?! This 53-year-old beau took Diego Boneta's chamba to interpret “Luis Miguel, the series”

One of the most successful series produced by Netflix in Latin America was “Luis Miguel: the series“And now, rumors indicate that the second season will begin recording in February of this year.

Of course, it has been said that Diego Boneta, an actor who gave life to the Sun in the first season, will not play the musical star again, but will do it … An experienced soap opera beat!

In accordance with Argentina peopleDiego Boneta would not return to the second season, because in this new installment Luis Miguel should look bigger and more experienced.

Thus, the same Argentine media reveals that who could give life to the interpreter of "Under the table" would be nothing more and nothing less than … Fernando Colunga!

"The actor who will personify Luis Miguel in the second season will be Fernando Colunga (53), who has more than 25 soap operas performed and so far he was able to maintain his private life with discretion."

According to Gente, this new challenge of bringing Luis Miguel to life on the small screen, has Colunga truly excited.

And Diego is not the only one …

A few weeks ago Flor Rubio, in his radio program "Spectacular Formula" also said that the recordings of this second season will begin very soon:

"They are going to record from February to June, if done, it is not 100% yet, it is almost ready, but not yet completely. And it would probably be released by fall winter 2020"

In the same space it was said that Juanpa Zurita, who gave life to Luis Miguel's brother, will not return to the second season either, but will be replaced by Lamda García.

With information from People.

