KFC creates the Esports Performance Burger, the sandwich that increases gamers' performance

The American fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (better known as KFC) recently launched a new product called Esports Performance Burger. The promotion, which took place through a fun and ironic spot created by the Kairos Esports agency, promotes this new addition to the menu.

Don't worry, it's a vegan hamburger.

The spot clearly explains the assumption on which the advertising campaign is based: in fact, it leverages studies and scientific evidence that demonstrate how much a diet "plant based"Can impact – positively – on athletes' performance. The greatest champions of sport, in fact, follow this type of diet and boast performances far superior to many rivals, as well as greater resistance to injuries and generally better health.

Be careful, though, because the difference between vegan and "plant based" is subtle but important and it is here that the commercial short circuit of the spot occurs. On the one hand we have KFC, an industrial giant that offers a vegan sandwich by leveraging the benefits of the diet plant based can lead to psycho-physical performances; on the other hand, philosophy plant based leads to refuse the intake of industrially processed foods, as potentially more harmful to health due to the presence of refined products or containing a high degree of hydrogenated fats.

Trivia, which probably will not be perceived by the consumer.

"Working with the KFC team has been a real pleasure and we can't wait to offer many other fantastic activations to the players. Last year it was all about creating KFC Gaming as a brand activation in the gaming sector”Said Drew Townley, CEO of Kairos Esports. "We are excited to kick off 2020 with a fun advertisement for the new KFC Vegan Burger and its features that enhances gamer performance".

The campaign was created not only to promote KFC's vegan burger and renew an existing partnership between Kairos Esports and the US fast food chain. Yum! Brands, the company that owns the KFC brand, also owns Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and WingStreet, companies that can already boast a presence in the competitive gaming sector.

"It has been incredible to see the welcome of our new Burger Esports Performance and to know that it is unlocking the potential of our customers and taking their performances to a higher level.", he has declared Josh Benge, KFC Brand Engagement Manager. "We can't wait to see the players who turn to servers all over the world and show the potential of plant based performance".

In addition to the sponsored streams and other initiatives in the export framework, the U.S. giant hosted an online tournament called KFC Royale in 2019.

This has seen content creators and skilled players compete on Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for a chance to win over $ 15,000 in addition to giving the winner a "KFC Black Card”, Which entitles the holder to spend over $ 260 in KFCs every day. Not exactly a healthy reward.