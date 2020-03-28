Keylor Navas disobeys the French government and leaves for Costa Rica

The Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas traveled to Costa Rica in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic to be with his family and give "peace" to his wife and children, disobeying the recommendations of the French Government and its own club.

The former Real Madrid player left the French capital for San José (Costa Rica) to be next to his three sons and wife, Andrea Salas, according to ESPN, on a flight fully funded by the international 'tico', that will allow you to be together with the rest of your loved ones.

Without commercial flights, Keylor Navas paid for a private plane to take him and his family for 200,000 euros, adds the portal, which ensures that Navas traveled to his native country for "Caution and to give your family peace of mind."

The PSG goalkeeper a few days ago acknowledged living a "rather complicated situation" because of the coronavirus. "We must listen to the instructions of our authorities, that we put them into practice and that together we can move forward," he said on his Instagram profile last week.

Now, Keylor Navas You must stay in Costa Rica -at least- 14 days as ordered by the Government of your country, protocol established by the Costa Rican Ministry of Health due to COVID-19. He is not the first PSG player to leave France. Neymar and Thiago Silva also did.