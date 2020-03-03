Key week for the 2020 Tokyo Games in the face of the coronavirus crisis

Share it:

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will meet this Tuesday and Wednesday in Lausanne (Switzerland) to discuss the measures before the coronavirus and its possible impact on Tokyo Olympics this summer, and will seek a joint decision with the Organizing Committee on the celebration of the competition, after the number of people infected by the disease in the Japanese capital continues to grow.

Last week, the IOC and the Organization of the Games insisted that the competition it would be held "normally" as of July 24. "The preparations and the process continues. I will not add more fuel to the fire of speculation," said IOC President Thomas Bach.

However, regarding a possible increase in the spread of the disease, personalities such as the president of the German Athletes Association, Max Hartung, consider it "a tragedy for athletes" that had to cancel the games. "Uncertainty is growing with this issue," he said.

For its part, the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) is also observing the development of the coronavirus in a "responsible" way, putting the circumstances before "the personal well-being of athletes and of all team members, "said its president, Alfons Hoermann.

What happens if they are canceled?

In case of cancellation, the IOC has a special insurance with the objective of reducing the possible economic damages, a policy that would come into force under certain unexpected events, in order to cover operating costs, according to the agency told the DPA news agency.

In this sense, this policy would cover both transmission rights of the Games as losses caused to the IOC, as a result of natural disasters, terrorist attacks, pandemics or social unrest.

Events affected by the crisis

Waiting for what the governing bodies of the sport decide, these are the cancellations and incidents caused by the coronavirus in the last hours: