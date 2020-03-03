Key week for the 2020 Tokyo Games in the face of the coronavirus crisis

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will meet this Tuesday and Wednesday in Lausanne (Switzerland) to discuss the measures before the coronavirus and its possible impact on Tokyo Olympics this summer, and will seek a joint decision with the Organizing Committee on the celebration of the competition, after the number of people infected by the disease in the Japanese capital continues to grow.
Last week, the IOC and the Organization of the Games insisted that the competition it would be held "normally" as of July 24. "The preparations and the process continues. I will not add more fuel to the fire of speculation," said IOC President Thomas Bach.
However, regarding a possible increase in the spread of the disease, personalities such as the president of the German Athletes Association, Max Hartung, consider it "a tragedy for athletes" that had to cancel the games. "Uncertainty is growing with this issue," he said.
For its part, the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) is also observing the development of the coronavirus in a "responsible" way, putting the circumstances before "the personal well-being of athletes and of all team members, "said its president, Alfons Hoermann.
What happens if they are canceled?
In case of cancellation, the IOC has a special insurance with the objective of reducing the possible economic damages, a policy that would come into force under certain unexpected events, in order to cover operating costs, according to the agency told the DPA news agency.
In this sense, this policy would cover both transmission rights of the Games as losses caused to the IOC, as a result of natural disasters, terrorist attacks, pandemics or social unrest.
Events affected by the crisis
Waiting for what the governing bodies of the sport decide, these are the cancellations and incidents caused by the coronavirus in the last hours:
- The Milan-Real Madrid of the Euroleague Basketball will be played on Tuesday night behind closed doors, with as few people as possible in the pavilion.
- Wednesday's Darussafaka-Virtus Bologna, also from Euroleague, it has been postponed without date before the closure of the Turkish borders for travelers from Italy, one of the countries considered at risk.
- The pre-olympic Baseball qualifier that was to be held in Taiwan from April 1 to 5 maintains the venue but moves its dates from June 17 to 21.
- Taiwan, Australia, China, Holland and two teams from America – the second and third of the pre-olympic continental that will begin in Arizona on the 22nd of this month- will participate in the Taiwan tournament, which will distribute the last place for the Tokyo Games.
- The gymnastics it maintains its international calendar but in the next tests it will suffer the loss, at least, of the Russian team, which will not travel to avoid possible contagions. The Rhythmic Brno Grand Prix, next weekend, and the Baku Art World Cup, next week, are the following weight quotes.
- The International Federation of Weightlifting He has canceled the Junior World Championships in Bucharest, which were to be held as of March 13. "People from 80 countries in the same enclosure. Bars and discs are touched by many hands," the IWF argued in announcing its decision.
- Two qualifying tests of scooter scheduled for April in China. For now, no alternative date.
- In football, the Swiss league has been on the air until at least March 23. The preventive measures recommended by the Swiss authorities have also led to the cancellation of the annual Symposium of the World Anti-Doping Agency (AMA) on March 17 and 18 in Lausanne. More than 1,000 people were going to participate.
- The Juventus Turin-Real Madrid match, corresponding to the round of 16 of the Youth Champions League, has been postponed to March 11 preventively. The match was set for this Wednesday.
- This same day the Dolphin-Olympia of the Copa Libertadores, in the Jocay de Manta stadium (Ecuador), it will also be played behind closed doors.
- The most outstanding cancellation next weekend is the Grand Prix of motorcycling of Qatar of MotoGP, on March 8, before the expected arrival of participants and public from Italy. Instead, the Moto2 and Moto3 tests, whose participants were already in Qatar for official training, are maintained.
- The one who is completely suspended is the Thai Grand Prix scheduled for March 22, so the inaugural MotoGP event moves to the Grand Prix of the Americas, scheduled for April 6 in Austin (Texas, United States).
- The World Series of triathlon, which were to start on March 5 in Abu Dhabi.
- The Czech Republic on Monday canceled air connections with Korea and Italy and decreed that the World Cup tests biathlon in their territory, between Thursday and Sunday, they will be played without an audience. The presence of 30,000 people was expected daily to follow the competition.
