Sports

Key week for the 2020 Tokyo Games in the face of the coronavirus crisis

March 3, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
4 Min Read
Share it:

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will meet this Tuesday and Wednesday in Lausanne (Switzerland) to discuss the measures before the coronavirus and its possible impact on Tokyo Olympics this summer, and will seek a joint decision with the Organizing Committee on the celebration of the competition, after the number of people infected by the disease in the Japanese capital continues to grow.

Last week, the IOC and the Organization of the Games insisted that the competition it would be held "normally" as of July 24. "The preparations and the process continues. I will not add more fuel to the fire of speculation," said IOC President Thomas Bach.

However, regarding a possible increase in the spread of the disease, personalities such as the president of the German Athletes Association, Max Hartung, consider it "a tragedy for athletes" that had to cancel the games. "Uncertainty is growing with this issue," he said.

For its part, the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) is also observing the development of the coronavirus in a "responsible" way, putting the circumstances before "the personal well-being of athletes and of all team members, "said its president, Alfons Hoermann.

What happens if they are canceled?

In case of cancellation, the IOC has a special insurance with the objective of reducing the possible economic damages, a policy that would come into force under certain unexpected events, in order to cover operating costs, according to the agency told the DPA news agency.

In this sense, this policy would cover both transmission rights of the Games as losses caused to the IOC, as a result of natural disasters, terrorist attacks, pandemics or social unrest.

Events affected by the crisis

Waiting for what the governing bodies of the sport decide, these are the cancellations and incidents caused by the coronavirus in the last hours:

READ:  Zidane: "The match will be nice, but it's a Madrid - City, not a Zidane - Guardiola"
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.