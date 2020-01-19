Entertainment

Key Visual of the new Digimon Adventure series: Ψ

January 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
2020 seems to present itself as the year of the Digimon rebirth, thanks to the new anime series made official in recent days by Toei Animation itself, named Digimon Adventure: Psi in which Tai and Agumon will return, but this time slightly grown, as you can see in the new Key Visual.

Just over a month is missing before the publication on Japanese soil of Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna, in which we will see the definitive farewell of Kizuna to the world of Digimon, after twenty years of series and films related to the brand. However fans can breathe a sigh of relief, given the new series announced, which has also leaked on the net Official Key Visual, which you can find at the bottom of the page.

As reported by Toei Animation itself, which will take care of the production of Digimon Adventure: Psi, they will return Taichi Kamiya and Agumon, protagonists of the first generation of monsters who live in Digital World, a universe entirely and solely composed of computer data, located in a plane parallel to our world, linked to the latter through intangible portals and Internet connections.

Scheduled for April 2020, at least as regards the broadcast in Japan, the series will focus on the adventures of the two protagonists during the last year of elementary school in Taichi, and the management of the project by Toei Animation promises a good realization.

