Key meeting of the Barça sports area: these are the names that sound to replace Valverde

Xavi Hernández has declined the offer to direct the bench of FC Barcelona. The sports area of ​​the club is will meet this afternoon, according to Sique Rodríguez in Carrusel Deportivo, to find a substitute for Ernesto Valverde.

Xavi, current Al Sadd coach, has asked for more time to consider the offer to Eric Abidal and Oscar Grau at the last meeting held in Qatar. Both of them they return to Barcelona after the 'no' of the ex-player culé.

Xavi considers that it is a desperate proposal and not too thoughtful by the club. The will to sign Xavi is born from the locker room, especially by players like Messi and Busquets.

The names that sound to replace Valverde

This afternoon there will be a meeting of the sports area. However, Valverde is scheduled to train the team tomorrow at 11:00, and no one has told him to be fired. In this meeting all possible scenarios will be considered.

The first scenario is to wait for Xavi and look for a bridge technician, such as Francisco Javier Garcia Pepper -Barça B coach. People from the sports field do not see it so well for the costumes, but it seems unlikely that Barça will wait for Xavi.

The second scenario is to look for another coach. There are several names and the options are open. Like Quique Setién, who is without a team, but there are doubts about whether he is prepared. Another option would be Gabi Milito.