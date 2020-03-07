key documentary to understand the history of cinema

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few years ago came to Spain 'The history of cinema: an odyssey', a colossal documentary television series that over 15 hours ago a thorough critical analysis of the entire history of world cinema from the point of view of both sociocultural and technical changes that, especially, threw a very interesting reflection on the digital and the future of the industry.

Years later, by way of self-criticism and in order to expand his work, its creator Mark Coussins carries out another similar project, 'Women Make Film'. Now, about the women's Day, and after circulating through film libraries and specialized rooms throughout Spain, arrives at TCM.

In the words of Coussins himself, “Defending equality in the cinema is fair and necessary. We must, in this fight, celebrate the great directors and introduce into the canon to which they belong by right and from which they have been excluded at the hands of film historians: mostly men. (…), But there is a lot of ignorance and great blindness regarding the women who direct films. Our brave ribbon faces that blindness ". That is, it will be a similar journey but focusing on female creations, which will make everything change quite in front of its "canonical" film history.

The history of cinema, written in feminine

Although it never ceased to be interesting, 'The history of cinema: an odyssey', it made a much more traditional journey that managed to distinguish itself in personal reflections on how to shoot certain sequences or, the aforementioned, reflection on digital cinema; However, this 'Women Make Film', is a major archeology work to deepen, not only, in Anglo-Saxon cinema but in the cinematographic works made by women from all over the world throughout the little more than one hundred years that the cinema has.

While that canonical cinema, is guarded by large American studios or European producers and in many cases has been constantly remastered, edited and redistributed; many of these works have fallen into a kind of oblivion and are preserved in film libraries or museums around the world, at the bottom of the catalog of international distributors (if they ever had them) or in the balance boxes of some department stores in the case of large North American productions.

When we think of filmmakers, figures like Agnes Varda, Ida Lupino, Chantal Akerman, Kathryn Bigelow, Lynne Ramsay, Maren Ade or Andrea Arnold always come to mind who seem to monopolize all the movies made by women and, among other things, that Coussins wants us to expand horizons. No need to instruct or accuse the viewer of misogynist for not knowing the directors presented in his documentary and through fragments of his works he builds a speech that advocates and defends the need for the feminine point of view in art.

That is why, instead of talking chronologically about the cinema made by women, it initially groups it by techniques (building characters, starting a movie, developing emotions) to end up talking about genres and important issues such as time or music and the thread will be a road trip of figures like Tilda Swinton, Jane Fonda or Debra Winger who carry the singing voice to be the narrators.

Along its fourteen hours, Women Make Films manages to arouse interest in both unknown works of author and in the rediscovery of such vindicable works as the filmography of Ida Lupino.

But perhaps, the most powerful idea of ​​this work is to be able to differentiate films filmed by men and films filmed by women as something positive, since, after all, we have different sensitivities and this is very well perceived when dealing with certain emotions, something that is very clear in the segment about the "Meet cute" or the way they talk about childhood and adolescence because in the end the experiences are different and that offers different, interesting and valuable points of view that only enrich all the arts.

That behind this documentary there is a homosexual man like Coussins, is the key to the sensitivity, empathy and distance with which it is narrated. He never wants to be part of it, he wants the voice to be completely feminine and does not seek to blame or point to anyone because this has not been done before. Understand that there is a problem in the male overrepresentation in the historiography of cinema and, therefore, develops a film that puts a solution to it without the need to do so from the grudge or moral superiority of the crazy world in which we live that seems to enjoy Taking anything out of context.

His colossalism reminds of the ambitious documentary by Bertrand Tavernier The films of my life that was a bible for those fans of French cinema. 'Women Make Films', in a few years, will mean the same when rewriting the history of cinema, it will be a key document to cite in all types of critical studies and analyzes that, hopefully, never again have to differentiate between sexes when talking about cinema and everything is part of that heterogeneous set of ideas, sensibilities and cultures that is and should be the seventh art.