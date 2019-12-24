Entertainment

         Kevin Spacey retrieves Frank Underwood to wish us Merry Christmas with a disturbing video

December 24, 2019
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The race of Kevin Spacey sank after being accused of sexual abuse in late 2017, taking a short time to be fired from 'House of Cards' and replaced by Christopher Plummer in 'All the money in the world'. The charges were recently dismissed in the only case of sexual assault he faced and now has recovered Frank Underwood in a video to wish us Merry Christmas with the following message:

Kevin Spacey's Christmas message

You wouldn't really believe that I was going to miss the chance to wish you Merry Christmas, right? It has been a pretty good year and I am grateful to have recovered. In light of this, I have made some changes in my life and I would like to invite you to join me.

As we enter 2020, I would like to give my vote for greater goodness in the world. Oh yes, I know what you're thinking, are you serious? I am totally serious. And it's not that hard, trust me. The next time someone does something you like, you can move on to the attack. But you can also contain yourself and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness.


24 great series of 2019: our recommended and favorite Espinof team

Will Spacey be thus advancing his attitude from now on? Of course, his latest public appearances have been disconcerting, but the only sure thing is that on Netflix they should not be happy with the actor to recover the character of 'House of Cards' to launch such a video.

In fact, Spacey already did something similar last Christmas, Will this become the strangest tradition of these dates? That in the series they chose to kill his character, but he doesn't seem willing to let Frank Underwood go …

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.