         Kevin Spacey retrieves Frank Underwood to wish us Merry Christmas with a disturbing video

The race of Kevin Spacey sank after being accused of sexual abuse in late 2017, taking a short time to be fired from 'House of Cards' and replaced by Christopher Plummer in 'All the money in the world'. The charges were recently dismissed in the only case of sexual assault he faced and now has recovered Frank Underwood in a video to wish us Merry Christmas with the following message:

Kevin Spacey's Christmas message

You wouldn't really believe that I was going to miss the chance to wish you Merry Christmas, right? It has been a pretty good year and I am grateful to have recovered. In light of this, I have made some changes in my life and I would like to invite you to join me.

As we enter 2020, I would like to give my vote for greater goodness in the world. Oh yes, I know what you're thinking, are you serious? I am totally serious. And it's not that hard, trust me. The next time someone does something you like, you can move on to the attack. But you can also contain yourself and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness.

Will Spacey be thus advancing his attitude from now on? Of course, his latest public appearances have been disconcerting, but the only sure thing is that on Netflix they should not be happy with the actor to recover the character of 'House of Cards' to launch such a video.

In fact, Spacey already did something similar last Christmas, Will this become the strangest tradition of these dates? That in the series they chose to kill his character, but he doesn't seem willing to let Frank Underwood go …