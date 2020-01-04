Kevin Spacey harassment reporters die mysteriously

Share it:

The actor Kevin Spacey He was charged since 2016 on various charges of sexual harassment by some people. However, some of these complainants have died under somewhat mysterious circumstances.

A masseuse denounced in 2018 that the protagonist of the series House of Cards He had forced him to play his noble parts in a massage session in Malibu.

However, in September of the following year, the complainant passed away, whereby the interpreter was saved from this lawsuit.

Nurse who reported Spacey dies hit

A nurse called Linda Culkin denounced that one of his young patients had been a victim of Spacey.

The specialist initiated a campaign of denunciation through social networks and even began to send threats through postal mail to the residence of the actor.

Culkin She was arrested in 2012, pleaded guilty and paid $ 124,000 to Spacey. However, on February 25, 2018, the nurse was hit by a car while walking home.

Although she was taken to a hospital, she died a few hours later. The driver of the car that hit her did not face charges, although she did not escape the crime zone.

Writer commits suicide

The most recent case is that of Ari behnwho had accused that Spacey He had touched it in his private parts in 2007.

The writer and artist were at a concert for the Nobel Peace Prize, when the film's actor American Beauty He asked him to go out and smoke a cigar.

Then he put his hand under the table and grabbed my balls, ”Behn said.

The writer committed suicide at the age of 47 on December 25. In a statement, his representative asked for respect for the private life of both Behn and Princess Marta Luisa of Norway, who is his ex-wife.

