Entertainment

Kevin Spacey congratulates Christmas again to the ‘House Of Cards’

December 27, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

One more year, he has done it again. Kevin Spacey He has published a particular video-congratulation by the fireplace (he recorded it cooking last year) through his YouTube channel … Emulating Frank Underwood again? Although the actor has not directly confirmed having been inspired by his character from ‘House Of Cards’, the Netflix series from which he was fired after several accusations of sexual harassment, the message contains many clues that indicate that this was his intention.

“You thought I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, right? It has been a pretty good year and I am grateful to have regained my health. In fact, I have made some changes in my life that I would like to share with you. ”, Starts. “And my vote is for… A better world! What if. I know what you are thinking. Is this guy serious? I am serious. And, believe me, it's not such a difficult thing. The next time someone does something you don't like, you can launch and attack directly … But you can also endure. And do something unexpected. You can kill them with kindness. ”

READ:  Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Release Date, Cast, Trailer & Download

Finally, Kevin looks at the camera with a devilish smile and continues to stir the fire while, in the background, a sound effect typical of thrillers sounds. Is the actor sending a subliminal message to all those who have destroyed his career? Do you anticipate a powerful return? At the moment, the only project we know is ‘Gore’, Gore Vidal biopic directed by Michael Hoffman (‘Best of me’).

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.