Kevin Spacey congratulates Christmas again to the ‘House Of Cards’

One more year, he has done it again. Kevin Spacey He has published a particular video-congratulation by the fireplace (he recorded it cooking last year) through his YouTube channel … Emulating Frank Underwood again? Although the actor has not directly confirmed having been inspired by his character from ‘House Of Cards’, the Netflix series from which he was fired after several accusations of sexual harassment, the message contains many clues that indicate that this was his intention.

“You thought I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, right? It has been a pretty good year and I am grateful to have regained my health. In fact, I have made some changes in my life that I would like to share with you. ”, Starts. “And my vote is for… A better world! What if. I know what you are thinking. Is this guy serious? I am serious. And, believe me, it's not such a difficult thing. The next time someone does something you don't like, you can launch and attack directly … But you can also endure. And do something unexpected. You can kill them with kindness. ”

Finally, Kevin looks at the camera with a devilish smile and continues to stir the fire while, in the background, a sound effect typical of thrillers sounds. Is the actor sending a subliminal message to all those who have destroyed his career? Do you anticipate a powerful return? At the moment, the only project we know is ‘Gore’, Gore Vidal biopic directed by Michael Hoffman (‘Best of me’).