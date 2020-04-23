 Kevin Smith wanted Michael Rooker for Lex Luthor in Superman Lives

Share it:

Years ago, a Superman movie directed by Tim Burton was in development, stemming from the success of his Batman movies. A project that would have shown a story of the man of steel very different from what many fans had in mind and that was going to place Nicolas Cage in the role of the superhero, thus fulfilling a great dream of the actor who is a fervent fan of the Kryptonian.

Kevin Smith was one of those in charge of working on the project. Specifically, he revised the script previously written by Jonathan Lemkin and (especially) by Jon Peters based on the Superman death comic. Upon seeing the writing, Smith directly proposed to rewrite everything from scratch, but Jon Peters put in some crazy conditions that had to be met. Smith ended up writing a script that did it all, and titled the project "Superman Lives".

While participating in a watch party of Mallrats, Smith revealed that during his time with the project script, he imagined in his mind to Michael Rooker, whom we know especially from the pair of films by Guardians of the Galaxy or by the series The Walking Dead"For the role of villain Lex Luthor while working on the script, which is why he had the actor shave his head for his supporting role in Mallrats.

When I wrote my script for ‘Superman Lives’Rooker was the one I saw in my head as Lex Luthor. So his head shave became another comic book reference.

Obviously this was Kevin Smith's "wish" but there is no indication that they were going to love Rooker for the character. In fact, Tim Burton, who later joined the project, already spoke with Kevin Spacey for Lex Luthor, with the curious note that the actor would play the villain years later in "Superman Returns".

