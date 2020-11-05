Kevin Smith shows off his Baby Yoda for moral support

Kevin Smith’s comments on The Mandalorian continue: this time the director wanted to show fans a new gadget focused on a character from the Disney series set in world of Star Wars.

At the bottom of the news you can find the post that was shared on Instagram by Kevin Smith, in the photo we can see it together with a life-size Baby Yoda puppet, along with the image there is this comment: “Thanks Sideshow Collectibles, my Jedi for the emotional support arrived just in time! Congratulations on another very detailed masterpiece, but this is the way with Sideshow Collectibles! Will I be watching CNN with my little friend all day and after? I have a plastic partner to see The Mandalorian with!“.

His post met with considerable success, with over 29 thousand likes and more than 250 comments, especially the numerous Star Wars fans were impressed by the quality of the Baby Yoda puppet. We also remind you that tomorrow 6 November the second episode of the series will be available, which will show us the continuation of the trip of Din Djarin and his protege, if you are looking for rumors about the show here is the official synopsis of the next episode of The Mandalorian 2.