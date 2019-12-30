Kevin Smith reveals an alternative and discarded final for Joker

Share it:

He won't reveal his source, because he doesn't know if he was authorized to share it, but Kevin Smith has just revealed an alternate ending of Joker, one of the great movies of this 2019 that is about to end. And we are not talking about any end, but rather a very impressive and hard one. Even very different from the one we have all seen in the Todd Phillips movie.

The ending is so shocking, that Smith himself came to doubt that it was really true. This is what he has commented on this in his Fatman Beyond program: "Originally, the end in the hospital was different. Arthur is in the hospital and laughs, laughs out loud and says: 'I was just thinking about something funny.' What was supposed to happen was that you were returning to death. of Thomas and Martha Wayne and it was he who killed Thomas and Martha Wayne. Only when the boy screamed, he cried and turned to run away, he shot the boy. Then the credits appeared. ".

Indeed, it would have meant the death of the future Batman. A completely crazy ending that at the time could have made sense by declaring Joker as an independent film, but that could have been a very hard blow for fans of the character. Kevin Smith himself, without going any further, and as he comments during the program.

In fact, it is possible that it was simply discarded to avoid an excessively violent scene even for a film of these characteristics. However, there is also the possibility that little Wayne ends up becoming Batman in a sequel to Joker. That sequel that has been talked about so much and which remains unofficial at the moment.

