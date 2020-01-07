Entertainment

         Kevin Smith resurrects the sequel to 'Mallrats': the filmmaker already writes the continuation of his cult film

January 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
Kevin Smith is good at many things. As soon as he directs a classic like 'Clerks', nail a motivational speech in a university, or write an ordago comic like 'Quiver', its 10-number arc of 'Green Arrow'. But, without a doubt, what is best given to the New Jersey is announce projects to then get off the donkey a few months.

But don't panic, because after swearing, perjuring and confirming that 'Clerks III' is underway – now yes, really good – Kevin's good guy has posted a 2019 summary on his Instagram account where anticipate that He is already working on the script of 'Twilight of the Mallrats', the sequel to the high-profile 'Mallrats' of 1995.


This is not the first time Smith has tried to bring Brodie, TS and company back. In 2015, 'MallBrats' – the first sequel that was shuffled for the big screen – fell in a sack broken due to rights problems with Universal Pictures; a failure that the director turned into an opportunity to make a series of ten episodes that also did not come to fruition on Universal TV.

They say that the third time is the charm, and I could not be more excited about the idea. And, although the original 'Mallrats' was a hit at the box office, his well-deserved reconversion into a cult film made his existence reach my ears when I was a preteen, accompanying me at the beginning of my cinephile journey. Having said that, butt with 'Twilight of the Mallrats'.

