Kevin Smith is reluctant to mature in a fan-exclusive meta-referential riot

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Being an only child invites you to find a substitute that covers some of the basic functions of an older brother in the most inhospitable places. In my case, and in the absence of a neighbor who bequeathed me his VHS and his cassette mixes, the seventh art was in charge of occupying that emptiness, becoming my main source of musical and cinematographic knowledge and, to some extent, vital.

Luckily or unfortunately — I don't know if this says anything too good of me — since I discovered it with a 'Mallrats' that I still venerate today, Kevin Smith's cinema has been one of my main shelters during my pre-adolescent – and adolescent – stage. Since then, somehow, I have been growing up with the director listening to songs of Elastica and Alice in Chains between the lessons on the love of 'Chasing Amy' and blows like the one the filmmaker experienced with 'Jersey Girl'.

If nostalgia has taken hold of me while I write these lines, it is because 'Jay & Silent Bob Reboot', Smith's return to his View Askewniverse, is built solely and exclusively on it, taking the form of a festival of self-referential messing – and self-criticism – who is not afraid to throw poisoned darts into the current Hollywood industry while he cannot avoid a confrontation between two ages that flirts with disaster.

Refusing to grow

It's amazing to do some retrospective and rediscover how Kevin Smith has managed to shape one of those film universes how much they are styled today from the discarded movie tails, the financial tricks, the collection of comics sold and the talent for dialogue that made 'Clerks' possible. A success that transformed New Jersey into a legend indie that, with 50 years behind him, he has not been able – or has not known – to leave his beginnings behind.

The latter is especially clear in 'Jay & Silent Bob Reboot'. It is evident that Smith has matured both personally and professionally, which is reflected in tapes such as 'Clerks 2' or in proposals such as 'Red State'. On the one hand, he suggests a drive that leads him to treat topics according to their age and concerns while, on the other, he continues to cling to the smoke of twenty-two obsessed with sexual jokes and eschatology; Jay and Bob the silent struggling to gain control within their own creator.

It will not be me who complains that the new adventure of the most famous camel duo in Jersey takes its status seriously reboot and repeat the gags so many laughs made me utter years ago. This sense of nostalgic and allusive comedy is a true delight for devotees of the View Askew factory that could baffle the neophyte viewer, combining a bombardment of pop culture allusions with an assortment of cameos to frame.

Smith has pulled an agenda to gather collaborators and friends who have accompanied him since the beginning of his career; from the Brian O'Halloran with which it all started until Justin long, going through some Ben Affleck and Jason Lee that provide the best scenes in the movie — bright explanation about the differences between remake and reboot of the last-. A collection of premium stickers takes the concept of fan service and make up a swollen repertoire of jokes that don't work entirely.

Surprisingly, Smith shows more success – albeit without bragging – when he becomes sensitive and parks Jay's metafiction and outbursts, surrendering fully to the paternal-filial drama on which the arcs of the characters of Jason Mewes and Harley Quinn Smith revolve and balancing the ensemble with a counterpoint of emotionality that feels the film in a thousand wonders.

'Jay & Silent Bob Reboot' It can be seen as a clear crystalline indicative that it is time for Kevin Smith to let his cashiers, his mall rats and his beloved Jay and Bob rest to free the author inside and that gave him so much joy in 1994. If it does not, here we will follow his faithful, who also refuse to grow up, laughing at him.