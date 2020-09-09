Kevin Smith expresses his opinion on The Boys 2: “Simply wonderful”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The first 3 episodes of The Boys 2 recently landed on Amazon Prive Video have met with great success with audiences and critics. Rotten Tomatoes promoted the series with 98% positive reviews, even improving the fantastic score of the first season and Kevin Smith couldn’t agree more.

The well-known director has in fact talked about the second season of The Boys on his podcast admitting to being one was pleasantly impressed.

“Just wonderful. Absolutely fucking wonderful, man … It was all great and the character of Stormfront in the third episode was really extraordinary. I think this is where the plot really begins to take flight.”

So i Eric Kripke’s initial fears they proved to be unfounded and, the audience enjoyed the second season even more than the first. Despite the unanimity of the positive opinions, however, many fans of the series did not appreciate its release methods. Many would have preferred it to publish all the episodes together instead of staggering them weekly.

We will therefore have to wait a little longer to find out how the events of Billy Butcher and companions. One thing is certain, there was no shortage of twists and unexpected deaths in this second season of The Boys. While waiting to find out what the next installments will be like, take a look at our review of the first three episodes of The Boys 2.