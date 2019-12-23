 Kevin Smith confirms that for now the series of Howard the Duck continues

Share it:

The restructuring of Marvel, so that Marvel Television will now be under the umbrella of Marvel Studios is already a reality, with the confirmation that they will not embark on new projects once they finish with the ones they have in hand. However, there has already been some problem with some of them, such as the series "Tigra & Dazzler" He has lost his creative team.

There are those who see the megaproject of these four animated series that Marvel TV and Hulu were developing, which culminate in the crossover “The Offenders”. However, there is still hope that everything will go smoothly, especially after the recent declarations of Kevin Smith, one of the executive producers of the series on Howard the Duck.

During his last program of Fatman beyond, the filmmaker talked about this chapter that closes for Marvel Television, ensuring that it has been something unique and that this division has left us some great projects, to also confirm that, for the moment, they continue with all these series, and specifically this series in which he works for Howard the Duck.

I talked to Jeph about it not too long ago. I was not like jo fuck! ’But in plan‘ this is great, I’m ready to do something, ’’ Smith said about Loeb’s running out of Marvel Television. Remember that we are reaching a stage where Kevin Feige has the Marvel series on Disney + and they are going to be fucking amazing. Everything I've heard about ‘WandaVision’ It's fucking amazing. That said, there was a time when we were fucking delighted to have a legitimate and wonderful Daredevil and that came from Jeph. We were very excited, maybe I was, to have a legitimate and wonderful Runaways. I loved that damn series. That came from them. Many people love SHIELD agents, that came from them. The list goes on and on and they carried the torch and tried to connect them to the movies when they were allowed and things like that. I thought they did a wonderful job, all the way. There is no one to leave that operation with shame. And I will be honest with you, it makes perfect sense what they are doing, putting everything under the command of Kevin Feige, in plan, he now has the movies, television series and comics that seem to be under his command as well. That makes a damn sense. That said, it takes nothing away from all the great work that Jeph and Marvel Television have done over the past ten years. Marvel TV will not cease to exist, it is only becoming this different version. I heard that the Hulu series are still alive. So far, all good for Howard the Duck. I will let you know if something happens.

This past July Smith already said that his series of Howard the Duck is one of the last to be released, so he had not worked at that time in the series, because he was easily a year away. With the series, Smith wants to do something groundbreaking, just as the character was at the time. In the series we will see Howard trapped in a world that is not his own, but he hopes to return home with the help of his unstoppable friend Beverly before the evil Dr. Bong turns him into the crunchiest dish on the menu.

