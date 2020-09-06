Kevin Nash, also the Covid-19 positive Hall of Fame star

Share it:

After the announcement of AJ Styles also came the news of the positivity of Kevin Nash at Covid-19. The WWE star also expressed his closeness to Dwayne Johnson who recently revealed that he was personally affected with his entire family by this virus.

The retired WCW champion and wrestler of the WWE Hall of Fame through his official Twitter account replying to a post from The Rock he said: “Welcome to the team. I am very sorry that your family has been infected. I have been sick for a while too, I have not been able to train for the 4th day in a row. My wife still does not have smell and taste. My son was asymptomatic I hope you get out of it quickly. Thank you for making people understand that the pandemic is real“.

“I’m sorry to hear all this brother”, Johnson replied. “It’s not a team I would certainly like to be a part of. You guys remain strong too (I haven’t even recovered my taste yet).”

The news of Dwayne Johnson’s positivity arrived a few days ago through a video posted on Twitter. The former wrestling star and now hugely successful actor recounted that the disease also affected his entire family. Now they have recovered and are doing well but prefer to keep isolated to avoid any relapse. The Rock also emphasized theimportance of the mask to avoid the spread of the infection.