Kevin Krawietz temporarily leaves tennis to work as a stocker in a supermarket

April 26, 2020
Edie Perez
The pandemic of coronavirus It has brought out the most caring side of all, and the world of sports was not going to be less. Many elite athletes have made generous donations or have mobilized to help all those who may need it, such as the case of Kevin Krawietz.

The one that a year ago was champion of Roland Garrosdecided to change professions during the coronavirus crisis, from elite tennis player to stocker in a Munich supermarket.

He related it in Spiegel Sport: "I was working in a supermarket for 450 euros. I was filling the shelves of sausages and cheese, classified the products, disinfected the shopping carts and even acted as a security guard at the entrance"

Although he has already returned to his usual workouts with government permission, for several weeks He moved through the streets of the city using scooters and got up every day at five in the morning.

