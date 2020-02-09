"Kevin Feige will take 'Star Wars' to another level" according to the Russo

Share it:

Kevin Feige will end up removing the title of King Midas from Hollywood to Steven Spielberg. The Marvel boss, the true organizer of the fabric we call MCU, has responded with note to each increase in responsibility. The truth is that the Marvel film universe has been growing with one success after another, while 'Star Wars' has been increasingly dividing its audience. That is why Disney decided that he had to put his trusted man at the forefront of the future of the galactic saga. We already knew that Kevin Feige would be in charge of producing the next 'Star Wars' movie, the first post-Skywalker. And it goes without saying that, at Disney, the producer is much more important than the director.

Although absolutely nothing is known about the production, Feige’s most trusted directors, the Russo Brothers, in charge of directing 'Civil War', 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame', have spoken with The Hollywood Reporter on the subject. They, as expected, have no doubt that your boss will take 'Star Wars' to the top and, seen Feige's resume, it doesn't seem just racket.

'Star Wars' is Kevin's first and true love. He is a man who has a huge, huge amount of paraphernalia from 'Star Wars', as if to fill a museum. Whatever you do is going to be exciting, exciting and unique.

It remains to be seen how it works Kevin Feige next to Kathleen Kennedy, the director of LucasFilm who, with the appointment of Feige, weakens his position.