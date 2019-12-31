Kevin Feige reveals who is the most powerful member of The Avengers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Now that Phase 3 of UCM It has come to an end we can look back and assess who is the most powerful being of all those who have gathered in all these years to defend the Earth and its galactic surroundings.

If we ask Kevin Feige his choice is very peculiar, but also a difficult one to refute. "I think it's interesting that if you see Endgame, Wanda Maximoff was going to kill Thanos"said the director of Marvel Studios in a talk with the New York Film Academy."It is the moment in which Thanos has been most scared ever and if he had not said 'raze my whole army to get rid of me' I think I would have killed him".

In the final battle of the movie Wanda and Thanos the faces are seen and the Scarlet Witch puts the Crazy Titan on the ropes, who does not doubt for a moment in the ability of the avenger to turn it into a puddle of purple liquid.

The future of this character will have a lot of weight in Phase 4 of the UCM, because in the Wandavision series the complete conversion of Wanda into Scarlet Witch will be explored and there we will see a comedy fused with some chilling moments in what promises to be one of the most Strangers from the Marvel universe.

Be that as it may, how strong a Marvel character is in film, television or comic will change as soon as the story they want to tell needs it. In the future we may see Captain Marvel putting himself at the head of these defenders and in Phase 4 of the UCM a large collection of characters with quite extraordinary abilities will come in from what we have seen of them in the comics.

Source.