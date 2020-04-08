Kevin Feige promises a spectacular future at UCM following new viral videos

Share it:

You may have already seen those videos with the reactions of a movie theater to some of the most memorable moments of Avengers: Endgame, videos that Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios has wanted to take advantage of to promise more reactions like those in the future.

"A good reminder of what we were doing together exactly a year ago. A good reminder of what we will be doing together again someday," said the manager on his Twitter profile.

Avengers: Endgame was the culmination of over a decade of interconnected stories, character evolution, deaths, resurrections, enmities, alliances, comic book winks, new ideas, and much more. Going back to get something like that is going to be difficult even for Marvel Studios itself.

After closing Phase 3 of the UCM with Spider-Man: Far From Home, now another season begins in which Marvel is going to have a little more difficult for viewers to link to the characters they have in line to star in new stories. They have already burned the most popular creations of The House of Ideas such as the Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America and company and the time has come to give visibility to lesser-known heroes such as Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk , Moon Knight and many others who will star in their own series for Disney + and movies for theaters.

Despite this, more stories of well-known heroes are still going on with projects such as Captain Marvel 2, Black Panther 2, Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Spider-Man 3.