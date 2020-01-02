Kevin Feige confirms that the first transgender character will soon arrive at UCM

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

That giant of the cinematographic production that is Marvel Studios is taking steps little by little to return its stories a little more inclusive for all the possible spectators. The next step will be to introduce the first transgender character in the UCM.

In a recent presentation Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, answered the question of an assistant who wanted to know if one day we will see trans characters in Marvel stories.

"Yes, of course. Coming Soon. In a movie we are shooting right now", Feige said, implying that this could happen both in Black Widow and in Los Eternos, two productions that are currently underway.

In the past Feige has already confirmed that Los Eternos will have the first openly gay character in a relevant role. Chatting about that character said "Is married. Has family. It is simply part of who it is".

Marvel and Disney movies reach millions of people every year and it is important that they reflect the world they represent, no matter how much fiction there is in their stories. Its protagonists have long since ceased to be white and straight men in the comics and now that inclusion in the cinema is being translated.