Kevin Feige and Barack Obama united in the memory of Chadwick Boseman: “A huge loss”

The news of Chadwick Boseman’s death shocked everyone. Nobody seems to be able to accept the disappearance of the young interpreter of Black Panther and well-known faces from Marvel and politics come together in his memory.

The Marvel executive Kevin Feige released heartfelt statements about the sad loss of King T’Challa on THR:

“Chadwick’s death is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther and our dear friend. Every time he stepped onto the set, he radiated charisma and joy, and every time he appeared on screen he created something truly indelible. He embodied many amazing people in his work and no one was better than him at giving birth to great men. He was as smart, kind, powerful and strong as every person he played. Now he will sit by their side as a ‘ icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family is deeply saddened by his loss and we are all next to his family “.

The co-president did the same Louis D’Esposito su Twitter:

“We are shocked. Marvel has lost a true superhero and a great friend, but our hearts are close to Chadwick’s family. Chadwick was a force of nature and its king T’Challa showed the world the power of good and the meaning of loyalty and friendship. Wakanda forever, my friend. “

Also Barack Obama, the first black president of the United States, wanted to remember the first black performer to be the protagonist in a world of white superheroes:

“Chadwick came to the White House to work with children when he played Jackie Robinson. It was immediately clear that he was blessed. He was young, capable and black; use that power to give them heroes to look to; doing all of this while suffering – what a great use of his life. “

These words add to those that his fellow Avengers and the “rivals” of the DC world have already spent. A grave loss that destroyed everyone’s hearts.