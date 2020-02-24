Kevin Feige almost left UCM if Disney didn't allow movies like Captain Marvel

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the first years of UCM It was hard to imagine a superhero movie starring a woman in a leading role. If this happened at a certain moment, it is because Kevin Feige, the highest authority at Marvel Studios, stood in front of Disney to convince them that it was necessary.

Mark Ruffalo told The Independent that Feige was able to stay out of this cinematic universe by meeting with Disney to ask them to let them work on films led by female characters.

When we worked at The Avengers, Kevin Feige told me 'Listen, tomorrow I may not be here. [He was going to meet with Disney about the reasons why there were no superhero movies with female protagonists]. He told me 'Ike [Isaac Perlmutter, top Disney shareholder at the time] does not believe that anyone will go to see a superhero movie starring a woman. So if I'm still here tomorrow you'll know that I won that battle.

This is what Ruffalo tells in an interview where he states that Hollywood has been the territory of white supremacism for 100 years. Something that seems to be changing little by little in recent times.

Apparently he won the battle because years later we had Captain Marvel, a woman co-starred in Ant-Man and La Avispa and soon we will go to theaters to see Black Widow, fruits of those conversations. Ruffalo kept arguing about Feige's fight.

Kevin wanted black superheroes, superheroines, LGBT superheroes. I wanted to change the entire Marvel universe. Now we have a gay superhero on the way, we have black superheroes, we have superheroines. Scarlett Johansson has her movie on the way, we have Captain Marvel, they're doing She-Hulk. No other study is being inclusive at this level. They must be, I think. Fuck, this is our world.

On numerous occasions it has been pointed out that companies with the power of Disney and Marvel should strive to more effectively represent all types of spectators they point to. For not being sufficiently inclusive and aware of its scope they have been criticized for years. They and the genre of superheroes in general.