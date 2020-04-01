Kevin de Bruyne makes a decision in his quarantine: "I will play two more years"

Kevin de Bruynesoccer player Manchester City, has ensured that thanks to the confinement caused by the coronavirus outbreak has made the decision to extend his career.

The Belgian confirmed it through his social networks. "I have told my wife that I am going to play a little more," said the footballer. "After this confinement I can no longer stay at home. I told him I'm going to play two more years. It is time to play soccer, I miss it and it is difficult, but now is not the important thing, soccer is not important. People have to be safe, "he added.

De Bruyne, one of the best players in the Premier, explained that he has been at home locked up two weeks and that at first his family and his children were a little sick, which worried them, but now they are well. "It was eight or nine days, but now we are better fortunately, because you never know what will happen," the Belgian finished.