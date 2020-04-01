Sports

Kevin de Bruyne makes a decision in his quarantine: "I will play two more years"

April 1, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Kevin de Bruynesoccer player Manchester City, has ensured that thanks to the confinement caused by the coronavirus outbreak has made the decision to extend his career.

The Belgian confirmed it through his social networks. "I have told my wife that I am going to play a little more," said the footballer. "After this confinement I can no longer stay at home. I told him I'm going to play two more years. It is time to play soccer, I miss it and it is difficult, but now is not the important thing, soccer is not important. People have to be safe, "he added.

De Bruyne, one of the best players in the Premier, explained that he has been at home locked up two weeks and that at first his family and his children were a little sick, which worried them, but now they are well. "It was eight or nine days, but now we are better fortunately, because you never know what will happen," the Belgian finished.

READ:  "I'm super happy, nobody has ever done this," Giménez's surprise call to an amateur


Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.