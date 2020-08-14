Kevin Conroy responds to criticism of his Bruce Wayne

Share it:

The ambitious event Arrowverse crossover showed DC comic fans different versions of their favorite superheroes. After Michael Keaton's unpublished images in Crisis on Infinite Earths, Kevin Conroy wanted to respond to fan criticism.

The voice actor has in fact played the Bruce Wayne of Earth-99, very different from other versions of Batman: the famous billionaire has changed profoundly, so much so that he no longer respects his oath not to kill his opponents. However, some fans have criticized this character and Kevin Conroy, during an episode of Michael Rosenbaum's podcast titled "Inside of You"responded to fan comments:"They weren't very happy with this character, they didn't want to see this version of Bruce Wayne. But I found it very funny, I was able to improve my acting skills".

Despite this, however, Kevin Conroy reveals that he was unable to prepare well for the part, as he was not informed of the story of his character: "They didn't tell me anything about Batman. It was only revealed to me that he was a version of the future, an aging Bruce Wayne. To which I replied as in Batman Beyond? No, they told me he's not 80, but he's the same old man and he's got a lot of problems".

