Kenya Osban up Kimberly Loaiza with amazing look at the Spotify Awards

Tonight the expected Spotify Awards Mexico were held in its first edition, which has left sensational photographs of celebrities with incredible attire as they pass through the green carpet of the event.

Those who looked great and stole all eyes were Kenya Os and Kimberly Loaiza, the two influencers who have had a strong fight for more than a year and who continue to give what to talk.

During the beginning of this event and in the passage of the famous green carpet they looked like never before; both with black attire that stole the eyes of everyone present and were crowned as the best dressed of the night.

However, Internet users said that despite Kimberly's insistence of looking the best wearing acclaimed clothing brands, who looked best during the event was Kenya Os "planning her outfit for the gala much better."

The young influencer and singer chose to wear a black outfit composed of several pieces that made the perfect match with the hairstyle and makeup she boasted.

With a baggy female suit, sneakers with rhinestones, top and a transparent blouse, Kenya Os undoubtedly razed and placed on the top of the list of the best dresses of the event.

Tonight continue the Spotify Awards from Mexico City, the first edition that has been a success and without a doubt, will not be the last on the list.

It is worth mentioning that the most listened artists will be rewarded on the music streaming platform, Spotify, as well as incredible musical performances of the artists of the moment will be presented.