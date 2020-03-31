Kenya Ontiveros takes pregnancy to the limit with high sneakers and glamorous clothes

Share it:

Who has fully enjoyed her pregnancy despite the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic that humanity is facing is Kenia Ontiveros, who has carried her pregnancy with great style, since she uses the best outfits at this stage.

It turns out that in the last days Kenya contario to stay in pajamas in her bed prefers to invest her time in something that fascinates her and is to be fashionable, because we have seen her with very colorful blazers according to the season of the year or with very dresses elegant with which it boasts its tummy.

"That color fits you perfectly you look beautiful with your tummy", "How beautiful you look Kenya god bless you", "I loved that hair color", they write to Kenya when they see it very well arranged on social networks.

Recall that Ontiveros a few weeks ago did not hold back the desire and made a tremendous birthday party for her husband Larry Hernández, who was delighted and at the same time surprised, because his wife took him to two dancers, for which Larry could not believe it.

It is worth mentioning that Ontiveros, in addition to gaining popularity for her reality show, has had good acceptance in the world of makeup, since as everyone knows, she became an entrepreneur, surprising everyone because she manages the cosmetics business very well.

