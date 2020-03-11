Kenya confirms good relationship Kimberly Loaiza after lawsuit

Share it:

Once again Kenya Os is giving you what to talk about and it was during an interview of the Golden Scorpion where he talked about his career as a singer, in addition to the lawsuit he had with Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza.

As everyone knows, Kenya was not on good terms with the Jukilop after social networks were closed when the three collaborated together starting one of the controversial wars in the world of youtubers.

During the tour that the Scorpion had with Kenya, he asked him why he fought with the couple a few years ago, but the young woman without much detour did not go into detail due to supposed agreements she had with them, but ended with laughter that the three already they are friends.

After the statements, the fans of the three youtubers did not sit idly by and commented on the video that already has more than 180 thousand reproductions and several comments of all kinds talking about the subject.

"Kenia Os, confirms that he gets along with Jukilop again," "All Keninis and jukis when we learn that Kenini and Jukilop are already getting along we made all this crying for nothing," the intenautas wrote.

It is worth mentioning that Kimberly and Juan de Dios have not said anything about the video of Kenya, so the relationship between them getting along could be a fact.