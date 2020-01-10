Kenya appears with a face very similar to that of Eiza González

Share it:

Who has everyone surprised by the obvious change in his face is Kenia Os, who after several days published a photo on social networks where he looks a very different face from a few weeks ago.

And the youtuber appeared with a much sharper face in the Eiza González style, so there could have been a bichetomy aesthetic procedure to which several celebrities resort to have a much more harmonious profile.

What is a fact is that thousands of users liked the face of Kenya, while others began to compare it with other women of the show, because for many if the change of the kenini is evident.

Remember that Kenya has already said in the past that it has resorted to plastic surgery one of them was a lipopapada which was a success, because the singer said in one of her videos on YouTube that she always wanted to take off that part to look more beautiful, achieving with its objective.

If I had surgery on what is here the jowl, lipopapated to be exact, many of you had already noticed, Kenya said in one of his blogs.

"Between so much darkness in you I find the light, beautiful", "The most beautiful photo in the world", "Your photos are always cool do not take", "I almost do not comment because I know you will not answer me," wrote Internet users .

It is worth mentioning that Kenya has become one of the most popular youtubers in Mexico and it is that after her lawsuit with the Jukilop the young woman launched her own channel which has had great popularity.