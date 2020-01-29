Kentucky Route Zero: the launch trailer celebrates its release on PS4, Xbox One and Switch

Share it:

The developers of Cardboard Computer celebrate the release on Kentucky Route Zero on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One with a launch trailer that well represents the high artistic content of this point and click graphic adventure.

There TV version of Kentucky Route Zero includes all five acts published in these years e interlude them who saw the light separately from the main narrative line. In its new guise, the evocative adventure of Cardboard also boasts a complete localization in French, German, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish and, above all, Italian.

The title also includes electronic tracks and a soundtrack embellished with bluegrass pieces recorded by The Bedquit Ramblers. The visual style that characterizes the work goes hand in hand with a typically cinematic playful progression, with an experimental artistic direction that follows the story to further strengthen the relationship between the players and protagonists of the plot.

The Kentucky Route Zero launch trailer it is therefore the sum of all the efforts made by its developers to allow point and click console fans to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of one of the last exponents of this genre.