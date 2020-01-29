Kentucky Route Zero: a Limited Edition for PS4 and Nintendo Switch is coming soon

Share it:

After seven years of development the graphic adventure Kentucky Route Zero has finally reached its conclusion with the fifth act just released, in digital version. However, Iam8bit is preparing a limited physical edition which will be released for PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

There Limited Edition Kentucky Route Zero for PlayStation 4 is already available for pre-order for around $ 30 while the Switch version costs $ 35. Both versions will include "exclusive and secret components" of Iam8bit. In addition to the physical editions, the double LP of the soundtrack is also available, as well as an additional vinyl called "mysterious" whose description reads: "Definitely not the Kentucky Route Zero soundtrack. Definitely a mysterious vinyl related to Kentucky Route Zero".

The official covers of the game and the various vinyls have not yet been published. The publication date has not yet been announced but shipments will begin tentatively in third quarter of 2020. Cardoboard Computer has released a trailer celebrating the launch of the Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.