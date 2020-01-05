Kenshin Samuai Vagabondo celebrates its 25th anniversary with a new key visual

Share it:

25 years have passed since the first time we saw them appear Kenshin Samurai Wanderer in magazine, and to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise, a splendid poster was published that portrays the protagonist of the work, Kenshin Himura.

The Key visual was shared by the brand's official Twitter account – @ruroken_ten – which in addition to showing the splendid representation of the Samurai offers us more details about the new show which will start next April and will see its conclusion in June.

The series is preparing to welcome the fourth live-action transposition of the manga, which will be available in Japan starting this summer, and will adapt the final narrative arc of the "Jinchu", going to officially close the feature film compilation.

The three live action adaptations made so far they materialized thanks to the collaboration with Warner Bros Entertainment, giving life to some of the best performances on the big screen in the history of Nobuhiro Watsuki. If you are hardcore fans of the character, we encourage you to take a look at it.

The series – created by the author Nobuhiro Watsuki – was first published on Weekly Shonen Jump in 1994, and is set during the Meji era of Japan. The story follows the story of a murderer named Kenshin Himura, intent on putting aside a blood past to redeem himself, traveling throughout the nation with the aim of saving the oppressed.

A blacksmith tried his hand at building the famous sword of the protagonist, the Sakabato. Returning to the feature films, some time ago on Everyeye we reviewed the first live action of Kenshin Samurai Vagabondo.