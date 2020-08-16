Kenobi, will filming start next month?

Share it:

It finally seems all ready for filming of Star Wars: Kenobi, working title of the Disney + series that will follow Obi-Wan after the events of Revenge of the Sith. This was revealed by the reliable fansite Making Star Wars, who provided some details on the start of production.

According to the site, the filming of the show they will leave next month in Southern California, in an outdoor location previously used to recreate Tatooine in the first season of The Mandalorian.

While it deems it "pretty solid" information, the site points out that there is a chance that next month they may only begin preparations for the set, with the actual shooting starting in the following weeks.

As regards the shooting in the studio – it is possible, if not probable, that the production wants to focus on the innovative LED Wall technology already successfully used for The Mandalorian – according to the site they should take place at Pinewood Studios (where however the production of Cassian Andor is also planned) or in Manhattan .

Star Wars: Kenobi episodes will be directed by showrunner Deborah Chow, which last year stood out for directing episodes 1×03 and 1×07 of The Mandalorian. For more information, here you can find the latest news and rumors about Obi-Wan Kenobi.