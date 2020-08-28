Kenobi, will Commander Cody also be present in the series?

Share it:

As the shooting of Star Wars: Kenobi, a series focused on the Jedi, gets closer and closer portrayed by Ewan McGregor, according to a new rumor during the first season we will see a character from Clone Wars.

According to the insider site “Kessel Run Transmissions“actor Temuera Morrison will be part of the cast of the Disney production. As you know, Temuera Morrison is the face of the clones that make up the army of the republic, in particular during the animated series The Clone Wars we got to know better the commander Cody, who accompanied the protagonists in many of the battles against the separatists.

In the latest film in the prequel trilogy, Order 66 emanating from Darth Sidious forces the clones and Commander Cody to attack the Jedi knights. It therefore seems that during the episodes of the series we will be able to see what Obi-Wan’s reaction will be to this betrayal, perhaps while he is on the run from the research group led by Cody. It has not yet been revealed what the plot of the Kenobi show will be, which we remember will be set in the time period between the third episode “Revenge of the Sith“and the movie directed by George Lucas in 1977.

We close the news with the first photos from the set of Star Wars: Kenobi.