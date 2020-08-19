Kenobi, the first photos from the set of the series with Ewan McGregor

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Apparently MakingStarWars he had seen us along on the imminent start of filming of the highly anticipated Star Wars: Kenobi of Disney +, because thanks to some photos always published by the reliable American site, the construction works of the set of the series starring would already be in progress Ewan McGregor.

According to what was previously reported by MakingStarWars, the shooting of the show they will leave next month in Southern California, in an outdoor location previously used to recreate Tatooine in the first season of The Mandalorian.

Although considered a "rather solid" information, the site also pointed out that in September only the construction work on the set could have started, but given the concreteness of the images that you can admire below, it seems that the sets are already under construction, so the actual shooting should actually start in a month.

As regards the shooting in the studio – it is possible, if not probable, that the production wants to focus on the innovative LED Wall technology already successfully used for The Mandalorian – according to the site they should take place at Pinewood Studios (where however the production of Cassian Andor is also planned) or in Manhattan .

Star Wars: Kenobi episodes will be directed by showrunner Deborah Chow, which last year stood out for directing episodes 1×03 and 1×07 of The Mandalorian. For more information, here you can find the latest news and rumors about Obi-Wan Kenobi.