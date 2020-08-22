Kenobi, how many episodes will the series with Ewan McGregor have? News emerges

Share it:

Choose from the many roles that made it great Ewan McGregor it’s really difficult, but for his iconicity and narrative importance in the Top 3, Obi-Wan Kenobi certainly cannot be missing. As we know, Disney e Lucasfilm are working on a live-action spin-off series focused on the Jedi master and new important news emerge on the project.

A few days ago the first rumors spread about the possible start of the shooting of Star Wars: Kenobi and the first photos from the set of Star Wars: Kenobi also appeared, what was unknown until now were the future plans for the series: how many seasons will there be? How many episodes to expect? To partially answer this question the CEO Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy.

“It’s really exciting to see so many ambitious shows being created. Now we’re developing limited series by Obi-Wan Kenobi with Deborah Chow and he’s doing an exceptional job “.

The spi-off will therefore be a limited series and that means it could be a mini-series of five to eight episodes, but that in any case shouldn’t continue beyond the first season. Everything will depend on the adventures that will involve the Jedi, even if given the great anticipation of the public Star Wars: Kenobi promises to be a huge success, probably on par if not superior to The Mandalorian.