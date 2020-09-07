Kenneth Mitchell will return in the third season episodes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Waiting for the next episodes of the Netflix show, we continue to discover news on the cast: after the news on the latest additions to the cast of Star Trek Discovery, we report the return of Kenneth Mitchell in the series set in the universe of Gene Roddenberry.

The actor has already appeared in the two seasons of Star Trek Discovery, playing three different Klingon characters, but according to what he stated in the pages of the “Official Star Trek Magazine“, Kenneth Mitchell will finally make his debut in episodes of the series without the alien makeup. Here’s what he said:”I’m going to be a human character, it’s fantastic, I can’t wait to let the fans know. I am also happy with the continued support I receive from Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Olatunde Osunanmi, Jonathan Frakes and everyone who works for Secret Hideout, it is thanks to them that I am here“.

We also discover that the character, whose name we do not yet know, will appear in two installments in the second half of the season. Just over a month away from the release of the third season, which will make its debut in the Netflix catalog on next 15 October. Also in recent weeks, the showrunner has let slip a clue about the fourth season of Star Trek Discovery, which has not yet been officially announced.