Kendall Jenner's latest look is so extreme that we don't know if it's a current or 2000 photo

February 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
  • Do you remember when Kendall Jenner imitated her sister Kylie? Do not? Well you have to watch this video.
  • The model has also pointed to the fashion of teaching the thong thread over the pants, as other celebrities have already done.

    Kendall Jenner It may be the least extravagant of the Kardashian clan – the photos and dramas of the rest of his family prove it – although there is no doubt that the physical resemblance to some of them is more than remarkable. She and her blood sister, Kylie, look like two drops of water and her niece and daughter of Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope, is just like her at that age. Moreover, we can affirm that, after seeing the last ‘look’ who has taken the model through the streets of New York, has also begun to imitate some of the crazy trends that her ‘sisters’ wear.

    We must recognize that it is the only fashion we did not expect to wear, since it is the one of show the thong of the thong above the waist of the pants. Specifically, he has done it with a two-piece suit, consisting of a ‘crop top’ and high-rise pants, in fuchsia. In addition, he has combined it with a hairstyle and accessories 100% inspired from the 2000: two high ponytails and a small bag. Have you thought about Britney Spears or Jennifer Lopez to put it on? Perhaps only in his sister Kim Kardashian, maximum reference ‘millennial’ of this trend.

    Kendall Jenner joins the fashion of teaching the thong over the pants

    Kendall Jenner Thong

    James DevaneyGetty Images

    In the editorial Cosmo we have opened a debate on whether we would take the trend of the thong down the street or not, and the consensus we have reached is yes, but only as it has done Kylie Jenner: for comedy and for an Instagram photo.

    Although you can also discover what Kardashian you are according to your horoscope and let the ‘celebs’ wear the thong outside.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

