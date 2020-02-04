Kendall Jenner surprises on video with his cheerleading skills

Share it:

The young businesswoman Kendall Jenner, considered the best paid model in the industry, now surprises on her social networks by publishing a video in which she is exhibited as a cheerleader, and does not do anything wrong.

In an interview that makes him the no less famous Ellen DeGeneres, this reminds him of his stage as a cheerleader and proposes that he look again as such; The proposal likes and accepts it.

Kendall Jenner has an excellent physical condition and was able to prove that she is an excellent cheerleader, and to illustrate the moment, DeGeneres surprised her by exhibiting some images that correspond to the time of Kendall's cheerleader.









In the demonstration that Kendall makes her as a cheerleader she is accompanied by three men, who lift her up in the air, and Kendalla was more excited than nervous.

Kendall, despite his youth, is a multimillionaire thanks to the beauty emporium he has founded and with which he manages sales throughout the world.

Kendall Jenner, originally from Los Angeles, California, United States, became famous in 2007 for appearances on the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

And she was also very seen and successful in her spin offs: Khloe and Kourtney Take Miami, Kim and Kourtney Take New York and Khloe & Lamar.